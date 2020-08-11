Hilary Swank Opens Up About Why She Put Her Hollywood Career On Hold

Hilary Swank is ready for her close up.

The Oscar-winning actress stepped out of the spotlight from Hollywood in 2014 to focus on personal matters. Now, she's back in her element. Earlier this year, she starred in The Hunt and will soon hit the screen again with her new series, Away, which releases on Netflix in September.

Speaking to Health magazine, Hilary opened up about her five-year hiatus, why she made that decision and so much more.

For one, the 46-year-old star said that putting her career on hold was a no-brainer considering she helped her father during his lung transplant recovery.

"It was supposed to be a year, because it takes a year to see if an organ transplant takes. A lung transplant is the most difficult of all, as it's an incredibly delicate organ. The plan was to take off a year," she explained. "I became my dad's health advocate. One year quickly turned into two, and then three."