Arctic Zero Is Vegan Ice Cream Perfection

Ever since we went full vegan, we've made it our personal mission to find suitable dairy-free alternatives for our favorite treats, from chocolate to cheese, and everything in between. But good vegan ice cream was proving elusive, until we discovered Arctic Zero.

Made from a fava bean base and free from wacky, stomach-wrecking sweeteners like sugar alcohol, Arctic Zero non-dairy frozen desserts are pretty much perfect. They're super creamy (magical, considering there's no dairy), not too sweet and delightfully flavorful. Even better? They have way less fat and calories associated with non-dairy ice creams made from coconut, soy or nut milk.

The sweetness comes from a smidge of organic cane sugar and monk fruit, the latter of which is a small melon harvested from the the subtropical hillsides of Asia. It's low glycemic and packed with antioxidants. Plus, each pint is certified gluten free by the Gluten Intolerance Group of North America (except the flavors Cookie Dough Chunk and Brownie Blast), non-GMO Project Verified, and kosher.