Why Robert Pattinson Had to Fake a "Family Emergency" to Land Batman Role

Robert Pattinson could've used a superhero to help him keep his Batman secret.
The 34-year-old actor, who is set to take on the titular role in Matt Reeves' The Batman, has admitted that he had a hard time trying to keep his casting on the down low. In a new interview with The Irish Times, Pattinson explained that while working alongside famed director Christopher Nolan on the movie Tenet, he was also auditioning for The Batman. As Pattinson shared with the outlet, this presented a major problem.
"It's funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies," Pattinson said. "And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff. So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test–I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said 'it's a family emergency' he said: 'You're doing the Batman addition, aren't you?'"
Warner Bros. confirmed Pattinson's Batman role in May 2019 after the actor reportedly beat out fellow stars Nicholas Hoult, Armie Hammer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson for the part. In Feb. 2020, production on the film was shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Since that time, Pattinson has been in quarantine in London with his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse. In a May 2020 GQ article, writer Zach Baron noted that Pattinson was "with his girlfriend" in the London apartment "the Batman folks rented for him" and still "eating meals the Batman folks are providing."
Currently, The Batman is still set for release on Oct. 1, 2021.
In addition to The Batman, the ongoing pandemic has impacted plans for Pattinson's Tenet film. The sci-fi thriller, which also stars John David Washington, finally secured a release date after a series of delays. The film will open internationally on Aug. 26, followed by its U.S. debut in select cities on Sept. 3.
To read more from Pattinson's interview, head on over to The Irish Times.