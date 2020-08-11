Kane Brown Says He Called the Police After Getting Lost on His Property

Kane Brown is sharing the "real story" of how he got lost in his "backyard."

The 26-year-old singer recounted the incident in a post published on Facebook, sharing he and his wife, Katelyn, recently moved to a new house and that they own 30 of the 3000 acres around them. After telling his wife he wanted to check out the property, Brown said he'd be back in 30 minutes and headed out with some friends.

"I went with my friend and his girl. I was in shorts and a t shirt," he recalled. "30 minutes turned into 3 hours it started raining turned dark and dropped to 40 degrees."

The "Heaven" artist noted he left his phone in the back of his truck and claimed his friend's phone was down to seven percent in battery life.

"We used GPS to try and get back but it kept taking us to all these cliffs that u can't drive a 4 wheeler down and I wasn't about to leave them," Brown wrote. "So I called my last resort. Ryan Upchurch who lives in the area."