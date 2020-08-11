Britney Spears' Conservatorship Cost Her More Than $1 Million in Legal Fees Last Year

Britney Spears' lofty spending habits have been revealed in new court documents related to her ongoing conservatorship.

In documents obtained by E! News, it's revealed that the pop star paid her team of advisors and attorneys a combined $1,202,504.30 in 2019. Her father, Jamie Spears, earned $128,000 for his role as conservator.

He temporarily stepped down from that role in Sept. 2019 citing "personal health reasons." In his absence, he requested Britney's care manager, Jodi Montgomery, fill in for him as conservator until Jan. 2020.

But not all of Britney's money goes to those involved in overseeing her conservatorship. According to the documents, the mother of two received an undisclosed weekly allowance to spend at her discretion. Her stores of choice include Anthropologie, Walmart, Amazon and Target, to name a few.

Among the other expenses listed in the documents is $91,242.01 on travel to locations like Turks and Caicos and Miami. In addition, Britney spent nearly $1 million on residential expenses, some of which likely went to repairing her home gym following two fires.