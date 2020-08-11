How Anna Faris Congratulated Ex Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger After Daughter's Birth

Anna Faris is supporting ex-husband Chris Pratt as he becomes a father once again.

On Monday, Aug. 10, the actor and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced the birth of their baby girl, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. The famous exes, who split exactly three years ago after eight years of marriage, continue to amicably co-parent their son Jack and Anna has been open about her support for his new relationship.

In light of the 7-year-old officially becoming a big brother, a source tells E! News how the Mom star reacted to the baby news.

"Anna congratulated them and sent a gift," the insider reveals. "They are on good terms and have a nice relationship. She's happy for Jack to be a big brother and is very supportive."

During a 2019 appearance on the Divorce Sucks! podcast, Anna discussed why their commitment to each other remains the same even if their romantic relationship didn't last. "We are so good and respectful towards each other, and I think that there is so much kindness and love," she shared at the time. "It is very difficult to be completely separate from somebody you have spent so much emotional investment with."