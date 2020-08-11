Morgan Stewart Is Pregnant! Relive Her & Fiancé Jordan McGraw’s Cutest Pics

Morgan Stewart and fiancé Jordan McGraw are expecting their first child together!

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host announced her pregnancy news on Monday, Aug. 10 by sharing a heartwarming video, where they learned the sex of their unborn little one. And, as the happy couple confirmed in their respective Instagram posts, they're having a baby girl.

Stewart quipped alongside the footage, "She may not be great at math but at least we know she'll be well dressed."

McGraw, who is Dr. Phil McGraw's son, also brought the funny to social media as he wrote: "Been working on my dad jokes for years."

The couple went on to tell E! News that they "are so excited about our baby girl! We can't WAIT to meet her!"

Since announcing the pregnancy, many celebrity friends have congratulated the elated twosome.

"A mini Morgan," former #RichKids of Beverly Hills co-star Dorothy Wang wrote alongside emojis.

New dad Joe Jonas sounded off on McGraw's Instagram by commenting three heart emojis.