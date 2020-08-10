Watch the New Saved By the Bell Make Fun Of Itself in Revival Trailer

Welcome back to Bayside, where things are a little different this time around.

Saved By the Bell is getting ready to return to TV with a "reimagining" headed to Peacock, and now you can get a real taste of what the show will be like, thanks to a new trailer. Original series stars Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez are back in the main cast, along with Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen and a whole new student body, led by Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez), Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Pena), Lexi (Josie Totah), Devante (Dexter Darden), and two serious troublemakers: Mac (Mitchell Hoog), the son of Zack and Kelly, and Jamie (Belmont Cameli), the son of Jessie Spano.

Slater is the gym teacher, and Zack is naturally now the governor of California. According to the trailer, the grown-ups have certainly not forgotten about their school days, with Jessie even freaking out at the possibility that some of these teens might experiment with caffeine pills.