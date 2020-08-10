Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Newborn Son's Name and the Inspiration Behind It

Kailyn Lowry's baby boy has one unique name!
It's the detail Teen Mom fans have been waiting for and on Monday, Aug. 10, the reality TV personality took to Instagram to reveal her newborn son's moniker and the inspiration behind it.
"Creed," Kailyn captioned her Instagram. "Guiding principle."
Her post also included the first photo of her baby boy. In the image, the mom of four cradled her son as he slept. She also showed off his personalized Highway 3 blanket that had his name written all over.
When a fan asked Kailyn about her newborn's moniker and if it had anything to do with The Office, she said he was actually named after another iconic character: Apollo Creed. In fact, she shared the 2015 movie Creed, which starred Michael B. Jordan, was the inspiration.
Kailyn tells E! News that her son's full name is Romello Creed Lopez.
Just last week, the MTV star told us that she hadn't named her little one yet but that they were "all healthy and so in love."
"I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now," she shared. The Teen Mom star also exclusively shared that she gave birth to her fourth child at home on July 30 at 2:47 p.m. Her son was born at 8lbs., 15 oz. and 22.5 inches long.
Fans of hers know she was already the proud mother to 10-year-old Isaac Rivera, who she shares with ex Jo Rivera, 6-year-old Lincoln Marroquin, who she shares with ex Javi Marroquin, and 2-year-old Lux Lowry, her son with ex Chris Lopez.
Chris and Kailyn also share Creed.
Back in February, Kailyn announced the pregnancy news.
"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy," Kailyn shared at the time. "This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"
Now that her little one is here, it's only a matter of time before she gives fans more insight into their family life.