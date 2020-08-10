Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Newborn Son's Name and the Inspiration Behind It

Kailyn Lowry's baby boy has one unique name!

It's the detail Teen Mom fans have been waiting for and on Monday, Aug. 10, the reality TV personality took to Instagram to reveal her newborn son's moniker and the inspiration behind it.

"Creed," Kailyn captioned her Instagram. "Guiding principle."

Her post also included the first photo of her baby boy. In the image, the mom of four cradled her son as he slept. She also showed off his personalized Highway 3 blanket that had his name written all over.

When a fan asked Kailyn about her newborn's moniker and if it had anything to do with The Office, she said he was actually named after another iconic character: Apollo Creed. In fact, she shared the 2015 movie Creed, which starred Michael B. Jordan, was the inspiration.

Kailyn tells E! News that her son's full name is Romello Creed Lopez.