Sara Bareilles to Star in Tina Fey's Girl Group Comedy Girls5eva

Sara Bareilles wasn't in any real '90s girl groups, but now you could say she was in a fictional one.

The singer/songwriter/Broadway star has been cast in a lead role in Tina Fey and Robert Carlock's new comedy Girls5eva, which is coming soon to Peacock.

Girls5eva is about a one-hit-wonder girl group that gets sampled by a young rapper and is inspired to reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. "They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva?" the description reads.

Bareilles stars as Dawn, former member of the group, who is now a bit restless in life as she manages her family's small Italian restaurant in Queens. When the opportunity arises, Dawn reluctantly gets the band back together for a Girls5eva reunion, and it might just be exactly what she needed.