NFL Star Cameron Smith Says He Needs Open-Heart Surgery After Positive Coronavirus Test

The 2020 NFL season hasn't started yet but it's already come to an end for Minnesota Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith.

On Saturday, August 8, the 23-year-old athlete announced he wasn't playing football this year due to a congenital heart condition that he learned about only after testing positive for Coronavirus.

"Earlier this week I found out I need open heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve that I was born with. Although this will unfortunately end my 2020 season, it is really a blessing that we found this as my heart is severely enlarged and wouldn't have lasted much longer," Cameron shared on Instagram.

"I found this out after I tested positive for COVID and had to have further testing done as protocol. The Lord works in mysterious ways, but I could really feel him on this one," he continued.

Despite his condition, Cameron reassured his fans that he wasn't giving up on his NFL career.