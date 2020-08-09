Simon Cowell Undergoes Surgery After Breaking His Back From Bike Fall

Fans are sending their well-wishes to Simon Cowell.

A spokesperson for the 60-year-old America's Got Talent judge told NBC on Saturday, Aug. 8, "Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening."

The representative said Cowell fell from his new electric bike while testing it in the courtyard of his home in Malibu, Calif. that day.

"He hurt his back and was taken to hospital," the spokesperson initially said. "He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

After hearing the news, several celebrities took to social media to wish Cowell a speedy recovery. For instance, Piers Morgan tweeted, "So sorry to hear this. Sounds a very nasty accident. I wish Simon a successful operation and a full & speedy recovery."

America's Got Talent winner Bianca Ryan also wrote on Twitter, "My thoughts and prayers are with #SimonCowell and his family. He is having surgery after injuring his back in a bike accident. Please send thoughts and prayers, He's been a huge part of the start of my career and he's seriously a kind and genuine person. @SimonCowell."

Britain's Got Talent champ, Jai McDowall posted a few kind words, as well. "Wishing @SimonCowell a speedy recovery," he tweeted.