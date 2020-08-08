Food Network Star Duff Goldman's Wife Is Pregnant With Their First Child

Duff Goldman and his wife have a "muffin" in the oven.

The Food Network star, 45, and wife Johnna Goldman, 26, announced on Friday, Aug. 7 that they're expecting their first child together. Duff shared the happy news to his Instagram, which boasts over 500,000 followers, by posting a photo of the couple holding regular sized muffins, along with a smaller muffin in front of her stomach. He aptly captioned the pic, "Muffins!"

She added in her own post, "Our biggest adventure yet! Mini Muffin expected January 2021!"

The happy news comes just over a year after the pastry chef and writer wed in a unique ceremony at the Museum of Natural History in Los Angeles. Martha Stewart Weddings reported that the bride and groom exchanged vows underneath the skeleton of a T-rex, because why not? Guests later mingled outdoors, where they dined on savory meats and sweet treats of equally epic proportions.