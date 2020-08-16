Deals Under $50 at the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is already amazing, but when you're scoring deals under $50, the satisfaction is even better. We have some stellar finds from clothing to make-up that won't bust your budget here. This sale is already happening for Nordy Club Icons and Ambassadors, and will begin on August 10 for Nordy Club Influencers, August 13 for Nordy Club Insiders and August 19 for the general public.
If the sale hasn't begun yet for you, you can still use your Nordy Club Personal Double Points Day to earn 2X the points on any day you choose. If you're not a card member, now is the time to sign up. Nordstrom is currently offering a deal where if you become a new credit card member and make a purchase that same day, you'll receive a $60 Bonus Note good for a future purchase.
But now, check out the awesome deals the sale has to offer ahead that are under $50.
Gorjana Parker Shimmer Bracelet
Snatch up this bracelet from Gorjana's beloved Parker line. It adjusts to fit your wrist perfectly.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Bae-sics Kit
Anastasia's brow products are amazing, and you can try them out at a bargain here. You'll never turn back after using the Brow Wiz and clear eyebrow gel.
On Gossamer Three-Pack Mesh Thongs
We love the sweet trim on these sheer mesh thongs. You can't go wrong buying a pack of these.
All in Favor Rib Bishop Sleeve Surplice Ribbed Sweater
Between the bishop sleeves and wrap style, this is the perfect sweater for fall. It comes in two other colors too.
Lola Mini Frontal Hoop Earrings
How chic are these tiny 14 karat gold-plated earrings? They also come in silver.
Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette
Lift without poking wires? Sign up up. This bra has a smoothing back too.
Ugg Laila Two-Pack Bow Fleece Lined Socks
Sorry, but have you ever seen a cuter pair of socks? Between the color and the bow in the back, we're obsessed. Plus, they have a super soft fleece lining.
Chantelle Lingerie Erika Lace Plunge Lightweight Bra
How pretty are the sheer lace details on this bra? It's cute, but won't look bulky under clothing.
Drybar Jumbo Size Detox Original Scent Dry Shampoo
If you're always running out of dry shampoo like we are, pick up this jumbo can from Drybar. It's made with rice powder to absorb oils.
All in Favor Rib Square Neck Sweater
We love the square neck and lightly puffed sleeves of this sweater. Plus that green hue is so flattering.
Beautyblender Electric Feels Set
If you aren't applying your foundation with a Beautyblender yet then you don't even know what you're missing. This set comes with two sponges and a sponge cleanser.
Coola Suncare Two-Pack Tropical Coconut Body Sunscreen Spray SPF 30
If you've tried every sunscreen in the drugstore and just want to test out something new, check out this coconut-scented sunscreen two-pack. It's water-resistant and has an SPF of 30.
Ouai Thirsty Hair Oil & Leave-In Conditioner Kit
One great way to treat yourself? By investing in nice hair products. This hair oil and leave-in conditioner set will make your hair soft and shiny.
—Originally published Aug. 10, 2020, at 3:00 a.m. PT