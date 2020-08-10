Katherine & Chris' BabySimon Cowell365 DaysPhotosVideos
Cheer's Jerry Harris Reveals His Back to School and College Must-Haves

Cheer's Jerry Harris partnered with Walmart before a new school year kicks off. See the items he loves regardless of where classes are.

By Mike Vulpo Aug 10, 2020 12:00 PMTags
Jerry HarrisInstagram

You can, you will, you must get ready for school! 

Although it's nice to relax and binge more than a few TV shows during summer break, many college students are looking forward to being part of their university once again. And although some may be learning from home this semester, Jerry Harris thinks there are still plenty of reasons to get excited. 

"Always look forward to the future!" the Cheer star told E! News exclusively when partnering up with Walmart. "You're making lemonade out of lemons, and it's  so inspiring. Keep finding ways to make the new school year a great one, even if it looks different than normal."

For starters, students may want to take a look at Jerry's favorite finds from Walmart that don't have to break the bank. From unique alarm clocks to a cell phone sanitizer, this cheerleader has you covered with great picks below.

Ninja Professional Blender with Single Serve Cup

"I think a blender like this Ninja professional blender is great for every day on-the-go snacks or meals." 

$129
$99
Walmart

Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

"I highly recommend a great pair of headphones, like the Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones or these cute blue onn. on-ear headphones to help me get in the zone before an exam or competition." 

$142
Walmart

Mainstays Extra Plush Lightweight Sherpa Throw Blanket

"This lightweight sherpa throw blanket is great for creating a cozy hangout space in my room."

$9
Walmart

Mainstays Faux Fur Saucer Chair

"I'm obsessed with this Mainstays faux fur saucer chair. It's perfect for studying or hanging out and scrolling through TikTok."

$40
Walmart

PhoneSpa Phone & Accessory UV-C Sanitizer

"PhoneSpa phone & accessory UV-C sanitizer. Need I say more? This is a MUST for college this year."

$25
$20
Walmart

ASUS VivoBook Laptop

"ASUS VivoBook 15.6" FHD Display. A laptop is must have for a new school year in the classroom or at-home." 

$329
Walmart

onn. 32 Inch Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV

"I can binge my favorite movies and TV shows—including Cheer—on this new onn. 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV."

$108
Walmart

La Crosse Technology 617-148 Wireless Charging Alarm Clock

"The La Crosse Technology 617-148 wireless charging alarm clock with glowing light base keeps my nightstand tidy and helps me remember to charge my phone every night!"

$42
$36
Walmart

