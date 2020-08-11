Fall Crazy In Love With This New Beauty Line From Beyoncé's Makeup Guru

Ever sit there and think, "I wish I could have Beyoncé's gorgeous lashes...." Well, you're in luck.

Celebrity makeup artist Rokael Lizama—his A-list clients include Queen Bey, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Mariah Carey—has officially launched his own beauty brand, Rokael Beauty. And the first items available in the collection? Lash products guaranteed to increase volume and enhance your finished look.

"The hair I used in this collection is so unique and the highest quality faux mink I've seen hit the market," he explained to E! News of the lashes. "I met with 30 factories and finally found a factory that could produce this hair type and cat eye effect. The individuals and clusters are patent pending, which is exciting to say I created lashes with designs not seen before in the market and the makeup industry. I took the technology and designed another collection that will be released this September."