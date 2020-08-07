Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Says She Wrote Letter to Justin Hartley's Daughter After Divorce

Divorce is never easy on or off camera.

Nobody knows that more than Chrishell Stause who learned that she was getting divorced from This Is Us star Justin Hartley while filming Selling Sunset.

On Friday, Aug. 7, season three of the Netflix series officially started streaming. As a result, pop culture fans were able to learn more about what transpired between the Hollywood couple.

While many viewers are just starting the new season, one clip is already gaining buzz. Spoiler alert: In an episode, Chrishell revealed to co-star Amanza Smith that she wrote a goodbye letter to Justin's 16-year-old daughter Isabella, who he shares with ex-wife Lindsay Hartley.

"I love her so much and I had to write a letter to her," Chrishell explained.

Throughout the season, the real estate agent tried to understand what led to the breakup. In fact, when sitting down with co-star Mary Fitzgerald during an episode, Chrishell revealed that she found out about the split through a text message.