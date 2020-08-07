Georgia High School Student Speaks Out After Being Suspended for Posting Crowded Hallway Photo

After exposing the crowded hallways of her Georgia high school, it was student Hannah Watters herself who faced consequences.

The teenager, who attends North Paulding High School in Dallas, Ga., amassed viral attention after tweeting a photo of a hallway in her school while students were changing classes. It was a typical high school scene with students toting backpacks and standing close together as they filled the hallway—except for the fact that the photo was posted on Tuesday, Aug. 4, on just the second day back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As Watters tweeted with the photo, "Day two at North Paulding High School. It is just as bad. We were stopped because it was jammed. We are close enough to the point where I got pushed multiple go to second block. This is not ok. Not to mention the 10% mask rate."

While the picture and a similar one posted by another student have sparked national headlines, Watters was briefly suspended from the school.