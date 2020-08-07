Katy PerryEllen DeGeneresThe BachelorettePhotosVideos

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Drop "WAP" Music Video: See All the Star-Studded Cameos

Kylie Jenner, Normani and Rosalía made jaw-dropping appearances in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new music video for "WAP." Scroll on to see which of your favorite celebs pop up.

By Elyse Dupre Aug 07, 2020 3:19 PMTags
MusicKardashian NewsKylie JennerCelebritiesNormani KordeiCardi B
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Music VideoYouTube

Cardi B is back.

The 27-year-old rapper dropped her new single "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion on Friday, Aug. 7. The song marked the Grammy winner's first release since her 2019 hit "Press."

But that's not all. Cardi also dropped a corresponding music video. The four-minute film directed by Colin Tilley showed the "Bodak Yellow" artist walking through a mansion with the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper. The house was filled with tigers, figures of breasts and butts and a few of their famous friends. That's right! Normani, Kylie Jenner, Rosalía, Mulatto, Rubi Rose and Sukihana all made cameos in the star-studded video.

So, how did this collaboration come to be? During an interview with SiriusXM's Swaggy Sie, Cardi said she and Megan connected through their stylists and later hung out. "She's mad funny," Cardi said. "She's so bubbly. She's, like, quirky like me. She smiles, like, a lot like me."

photos
Cardi B's Most Daring Looks of All Time

It sounded like they had a blast on the set, too. In fact, Cardi said their teams worked together so smoothly that it was like "straight butter."

Trending Stories

1

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Drop "WAP" Video: See Every Celeb Cameo

2
Exclusive

The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Break Up

3

Pregnant Katy Perry Proves Why She's the Ultimate "Poopedstar"

To hear the song, check out the video above.

Related: Cardi B Claps Back After Being "Cancelled" on Twitter

Want to see all of the celebrity cameos? Check out the gallery below.

YouTube
Kylie Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and makeup mogul wore a fierce leopard-print ensemble with matching thigh-high boots.

YouTube
Normani

Remember when Normani competed on Dancing With the Stars? Well, the singer and former Fifth Harmony member just took her moves to a whole new level.

YouTube
Rosalía

The Grammy winner slayed in a red latex suit.

YouTube
Mulatto

The rapper rocked this baby blue look.

YouTube
Rubi Rose

Rubi Rose turned heads in this red number.

YouTube
Sukihana

Sukihana rocked a striped, metallic outfit with a touch of bling.

Who's up for another collab?

Trending Stories

1

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Drop "WAP" Video: See Every Celeb Cameo

2
Exclusive

The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Break Up

3

Pregnant Katy Perry Proves Why She's the Ultimate "Poopedstar"

4

LOL! See Khloe Kardashian Transform Into Kris Jenner on KUWTK

5

Ellen DeGeneres’ Celebrity Supporters & Detractors: Kevin Hart & More