Here’s How To See Your Favorite Movies Come to Life

Turning a fantasy into reality.

It's never been easier to interact with all of your favorite films and characters in real life! Some of the most iconic movies of the past live on at Universal Theme Parks, allowing fans to reexperience the magic they felt when they were first introduced to flicks like Jurassic Park and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

The best thing about visiting either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort is that you won't just be getting a surface look at the various motion pictures around the parks. Nope—instead, you'll become a part of a movie's story through roller coasters, interactive 3D experiences and other rides!

Take Men in Black: Alien Attack for example. As part of this ride, you'll face off against a group of your fellow riders as you're launched into the middle of New York City, which is under siege by aliens.

Or there's the thrilling Revenge of the Mummy coaster, where you won't just plunge down steep hills, but you'll do so while being chased by the evil Mummy Imhotep!