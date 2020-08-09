Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Hair today, gone tomorrow.

That is the theme for this week's roundup of the biggest celebrity transformations of the week, as several stars debuted shocking hair changes that left fans scraping their jaws off the floor.

First, Chrissy Teigen debuted a new hairstyle that is perfect for summer, while Jessica Simpson ditched her signature extensions to show off her natural hair. But it was a Kardashian offspring that nearly broke the Internet when his famous mom revealed his bold new look. And he wasn't the only reality star to debut a buzzcut as a Queer Eye fan-fave also showed off a fresh shave on Instagram, surprising even his co-stars with the reveal.

It wasn't just hair-related changes going down this week, though, as one of TV's biggest reality hits underwent a massive shift that everyone was talking about, while another celebrity decided to transform into her mother and the resemblance was truly uncanny.