Joe Alwyn Shares Picturesque Photo From His and Taylor Swift's Utah Getaway

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are making the most of their "august."

Today, Aug. 6, The Favourite actor took to Instagram to share a snap from a Utah getaway with his singer-songwriter girlfriend. In the snap, the 29-year-old actor is seen sporting a white t-shirt, dark shorts and a blue baseball cap while hiking along a picturesque scene.

He simply captioned the image with a mountain emoji.

Per an E! News source, the couple enjoyed the Beehive State for a few days before heading further west to Los Angeles, Calif.

"Taylor has been based in Nashville, but she just went to Park City, Utah for a few days with Joe," the insider told E! News. "They're back in LA."

In April, Alwyn confirmed that he was self-isolating with Swift after posting photos of what appear to be the "cardigan" artist's cats. Although the couple is notoriously private, they occasionally share insight into their relationship.