Go Inside JoJo Fletcher's Newly Decorated Dallas Home With Jordan Rodgers

For every new house comes a new opportunity to shop.
When JoJo Fletcher moved into her Dallas home, the Bachelor Nation member was more than excited to decorate. But when she was given the opportunity to partner with HomeGoods, The Bachelorette star couldn't wait to take advantage of the store's unique pieces and fantastic prices.
"As you guys know, home renovation and home decor is a huge part of my life. It's a passion for me so HomeGoods naturally is one of my all-time favorite stores," JoJo exclusively shared with E! News. "Every time you go in there, it's an adventure."
Back in March—or before COVID-19 lockdowns began—JoJo worked with HomeGoods to decorate four areas in her brand-new Dallas home. Fast-forward to August and the reality star is ready to invite fans into her home for a special look.
"What I like to do is start with the space that I know I'm spending the most time in," JoJo shared. "Start with one big item—whether it's your rug or your sofa—and then build on top of that and once you have those in place, find little accessories or decorative accessories."
For JoJo, she had a little help from her fiancé Jordan Rodgers who may enjoy shopping a little more than he cares to admit.
According to JoJo, "He loves being involved in it. He actually has a really good design eye as well…He picked out a whole cart of things and he was like, stoked about it. We pretty much see eye to eye on things. I think he leaves up a lot of it to me, but when he sees something that he likes, he shows me and I am obsessed with it."
So, who's curious to see JoJo and Jordan's great finds? Go on a HomeGoods treasure hunt of your own and take a look inside their home below.
If you like what you see in JoJo and Jordan's space, shop similar styles from TJ Maxx below.
