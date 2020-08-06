TikTok's Highest-Paid Stars Revealed: Find Out Where Charli D'Amelio, Addison Rae and More Rank

There's big, big money to be made on TikTok.

Gen Z continues to dominate the short form video-sharing app, and major brands are taking notice. As Forbes revealed in its first-ever roundup of the highest-earning TikTok creators, companies are willing to pay a premium for #SponCon to show up on the app's "For You" page.

For their analysis, Forbes focused on social media stars "native" to TikTok as opposed to more traditional celebrities that have equally as strong followings on the app. Their methodology included estimating the Tiktokers' pre-tax earnings from June 30, 2019 through June 30, 2020, as well as conversations with the stars themselves, their teams and investors in the industry.