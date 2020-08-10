Celebrate Kylie Jenner's Birthday By Looking Back at Her Cutest Pics With Daughter Stormi

Katherine & Chris' BabySimon Cowell365 DaysPhotosVideos

Pop the champagne, dolls! Kylie Jenner is officially 23.

Today, Aug. 10 marks the Kylie Cosmetics mogul's 23rd birthday. And while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has plenty to celebrate, it's safe to say that her best gift to date is her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

As E! readers may recall, Kylie and ex Travis Scott quietly welcomed little Stormi into the world back in February 2018. Although the reality TV star turned businesswoman kept her pregnancy private, she has since shared many of the toddler's milestones on social media.

Whether they're twinning on social media or visiting with extended family members, Kylie and Stormi are often inseparable.

"I love this little baby so much I want to burst," the mother of one said back in June. "Sometimes I just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again. Who knew something so little could take up most of your heart. God made no mistakes with you Storm baby."

Without a doubt, the mother-daughter duo are best friends.

Watch
Kylie Jenner Trolls Kendall & Momager Kris

For a closer look at Kylie and Stormi's sweet bond, scroll through the images below.

Instagram
Mini Me

"My mini," Kylie captioned this adorable pic of them twinning in chic prints.

Instagram
Tropical Getaway

Soaking up the sun during their all girls' trip, the mother-daughter kept things chic with matching dresses. 

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Garden Party

Ahead of her Stormi x Kylie launch, the model and her babe share a day with butterfly-print ensembles.

And Action!

We could NOT get enough of the adorable video that Kylie released teasing her Stormi x Kylie makeup palettes that featured her mini-me in a matching off-white tulle gown.

Kylie instagram
All In a Days Work

The caption pretty much says it all! These two are too blessed to be stressed!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Green with Envy

These two ladies were ready to hit the town for a little bit of holiday fun. When you look this good, it would be a shame not to! 

Instagram
Gifts Under the Tree

It might be really trendy to look like a snack, but Kylie and Stormi are proving that looking like a gift is way better. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
No Heels? No problem!

She may not be old enough to rock a pair of chic heels, but Stormi made the look work by pairing her outfit with some cute and comfy sneakers. 

Instagram
Baby Blue

Stormi and her mama matched perfectly in this flowing blue dress during a trip through Italy. 

Snow Bunnies

Stormi looked ready to hit the slopes alongside her mama when both wore white ensembles that matching the snow behind them.

Instagram
Swimwear Sisters

The only thing better than matching on land, is rocking a cute matching swimsuit. These two opted for some lime green fun in the sun! 

Shining So Bright

Kylie and her daughter caught our reflection, literally, when they wore matching, sparkling outfits.

Instagram
Halloween Dream

The pair matched in cute superhero ensembles for Halloween, and Kylie threw her baby girl a lavish pumpkin bash in her home. 

Pool Party

These two wore matching striped swimsuits on a perfect summer day.

Lightning in a Bottle

Lightning struck twice when Kylie and her little one dressed as a storm cloud and bolt of lightning for Halloween in 2018.

Instagram
Butterflies In Flight

Kylie has always been outspoken about her love for butterflies and the significance the small creatures play in her life. In fact, Kylie and Travis Scott have matching butterfly tattoos. So of course she had to let her little one in on the fun. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Lazy Day

They don't always have to be dressed to the nines to look fly. This time, the duo opted for a sweet pair of sweats and accessorized with matching beanies. 

Happy birthday, Kylie!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September, only on E!

