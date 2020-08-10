Celebrate Kylie Jenner's Birthday By Looking Back at Her Cutest Pics With Daughter Stormi

Pop the champagne, dolls! Kylie Jenner is officially 23.

Today, Aug. 10 marks the Kylie Cosmetics mogul's 23rd birthday. And while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has plenty to celebrate, it's safe to say that her best gift to date is her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

As E! readers may recall, Kylie and ex Travis Scott quietly welcomed little Stormi into the world back in February 2018. Although the reality TV star turned businesswoman kept her pregnancy private, she has since shared many of the toddler's milestones on social media.

Whether they're twinning on social media or visiting with extended family members, Kylie and Stormi are often inseparable.

"I love this little baby so much I want to burst," the mother of one said back in June. "Sometimes I just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again. Who knew something so little could take up most of your heart. God made no mistakes with you Storm baby."

Without a doubt, the mother-daughter duo are best friends.