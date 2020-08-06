Jacob Elordi Won’t Spoil The Kissing Booth 2 for This Hilarious Reason

Don't ask Jacob Elordi about the end of The Kissing Booth 2—because he hasn't seen it.

On July 24, Netflix dropped the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 teen rom-com, The Kissing Booth, starring Joey King, Joel Courtney, newcomer Taylor Zakhar Perez and, of course, Elordi.

After his rise to fame as high school hunk Noah Flynn in the first iteration, Elordi once again returned to our screens as Elle Evans' boyfriend, except this time around, he's a college student many miles away from his conflicted girlfriend.

But, when Elordi was asked to talk about how the sequel ends in an interview with Variety, there was a bit of a snag. "I haven't seen it," the actor revealed. "You've seen more than I have. I don't know if I'm allowed to say that, but I haven't."

Guess Elordi won't be weighing in on the movie's ending after all.