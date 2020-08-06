Tom Schwartz Says He's in "Denial" Over Vanderpump Rules Firings

Tom Schwartz is still coming to terms with the Vanderpump Rules firings.

Earlier this week, during an appearance on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed how he's doing in the wake of his co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens being fired.

"I don't think I've processed it. It doesn't feel real," the Bravo personality said. "Maybe I'm running from it a little bit or I'm in denial that it ever happened."

Continuing on this point, Katie Maloney-Schwartz's husband noted that, despite the firings, he's "optimistic" about the show's future.

He added, "I'm optimistic about the future of Vanderpump Rules. I feel like the show still has legs…it has so much life to give."

Schwartz has appeared on the Bravo hit since season 1, becoming a main cast member in season 3.

"It's never gonna be the same, that's for sure," the TomTom co-owner stated.