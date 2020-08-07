Fake Eyelids, Cracked Teeth and Nonstop Fear: The Secrets Behind Charlize Theron's Movie Transformations

How many transfixing characters can one actress play in her career?
Because whatever the estimate, Charlize Theron blew right past it a long time ago.
Whether she's playing a determined detective or a post-apocalyptic road warrior, a serial killer or a news anchor, an evil fairy-tail queen or an immortal mercenary, Theron immerses herself completely, somehow becoming unrecognizable despite her famously stunning face.
But while the end result tends to be the same—a critically acclaimed performance, hence the Oscar win and two other nominations—she has honed her approach to acting over the years, what used to work for her at 20 not necessarily making sense to her by 40.
"I go to my trailer, I take my makeup off and I go home," Theron told the Daily Mirror in April. "I don't know how people stay in character. I'm too lazy. I've got two kids to raise and I have dog s--t to pick up in the backyard.
"I don't know how you do that in character. It's exhausting. It's so f--king exhausting. I learned pretty early on, the more I let go, the better—which, in the beginning, was harder for me—but now I'm very disciplined about it."
Since it may not be the most prudent move anyway, to mix the baggage of playing a ruthless assassin for two months with bedtime stories, it sounds as though Theron has figured out a work-life balance that suits her family. In turn, the veteran star can notch another job well done, having earned standout reviews for her turn in The Old Guard on Netflix, and then celebrate her 45th birthday on Aug. 7 with her kids.
Here's how she's been getting it done, time after time:
"It's always been driven by fear," Theron told Backstage last year about how she picks her projects. "I'm interested in very complicated, conflicted characters, and sometimes that takes a while to wrap your head around."
Moreover, she told the Mirror, "I've built a career on playing people you don't like. For me, it's a very personal connection that I have to find with the person I'm playing. It has to make sense. I have to get to a place where I can say, 'This makes sense. This emotional human in front of me, I relate, I understand."
But as much as she tends to get singled out for her performances, she would never consider herself a one-woman show.
"Any actor who tries to tell you that they did it all by themselves is just a complete f--king liar," Theron told Backstage. "We all want to believe that we're that good, but I know for a fact that, anything that I've ever done, I am completely at the mercy of my crew and the people that I work with...I trust that somebody's taking me outside of myself into a place that I couldn't go by myself."