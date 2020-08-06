Keke Palmer Introduces New Proud Family Character: Meet Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins

Keke Palmer has a new project up her sleeve—and it sounds like she couldn't be prouder.
Nearly six months since Disney+ confirmed it will be launching a Proud Family revival, the actress and former ABC co-host announced she is joining the cast as a brand new character: Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins.
"There's a new girl coming to town!" Palmer wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, Aug. 6. "Prepare to fall in love with 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by ME!!!"
But, that's not all—Palmer's social media introduction to Maya also featured a photo of the teenage activist who will be joining Penny Proud and the rest of the beloved characters from the Disney series.
However, as for when to mark our calendars for her debut, Palmer only mentioned that the revival, titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, would be coming to Disney+ "soon."
Still, the news was met with exclamation marks from fellow stars, including Yara Shahidi. "Yessss!!!" the grown-ish actress commented.
Disney+'s revival of the animated show, which initial ran on the Disney Channel for two seasons from 2001 to 2005, will be voiced by the original cast, including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud and Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama.
The series will be run by the show's original creator Bruce W. Smith and former co-executive producers Ralph Farquhar and Calvin Brown Jr.
As Smith and Farquhar said in a joint statement in February, "In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It's the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can't wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us."
Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney+, said, "The show's humor and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever. Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favorite episodes of The Proud Family, and we're excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin, and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney+."
While fans will have to continue staying tuned for a premiere date, all episodes of the original Proud Family and the show's TV movie are currently available to stream on Disney+. Sounds like the perfect way to get ready for Maya's big debut.