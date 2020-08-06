Taylor Swift Reveals Who She Named Her "betty" Characters After

Taylor Swift has revealed the real story behind her new song "betty."

Since the release of the superstar singer's eighth studio album, folklore, on July 24, fans have been pouring over the lyrics to each track. One song in particular—"betty"—had Swifties around the world speculating about the names Swift mentioned in the lyrics. In the track, the Grammy winner uses the names James, Inez and, of course, Betty. After listening to the song, many Swift fans noted that James and Inez are the names of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' two eldest daughters, James Reynolds and Inez Reynolds.

The 30-year-old star, who has been close pals with the superstar couple for years now, even had fans speculating that the name "Betty" could be the moniker of Lively and Reynolds' third child. The private pair had yet to share the name of their baby girl before this time. However, since their daughter James was previously featured on Swift's song "Gorgeous," rumors started flying that "betty" revealed the celeb baby name.