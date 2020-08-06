Ashley Graham's New Summer Swim Line Brings the Heat

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're in the home stretch of summer, but that's no excuse to let your swimsuit game drop. Thank goodness supermodel, advocate and new mom Ashley Graham just dropped a new collab with Swimsuits For All to keep us in one and two-piece style well past Labor Day!

As with all of Graham's collabs with the brand, each suit offers inclusive sizing that ranges from 4 to 24, with a variety of silhouettes for every kind of swimmer (or sun bather). There's super sexy one-pieces, bold bikinis, and even swim tees that offer more coverage, but still help you stand out. Even cooler? The campaign was shot by Graham's husband, Justin Ervin, from their family home in Nebraska!

From bold leopard prints to bright solids and sexy lace-up details, each style is thoughtfully constructed to complement every body. Check out some of Graham's personal faves below!