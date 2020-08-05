Kissing Booth 2's Taylor Zakhar Perez Sets the Record Straight on Joey King Romance Rumors

Are they or aren't they dating?

That's the question pop culture fans have been asking as they continue to follow Kissing Booth 2 co-stars Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King on social media.

In a new interview, Taylor opened up about their friendship that has grown far beyond any movie set. But as for as the relationship being romantic? Not so fast!

"I love her. I love her dearly. I'd do anything for her," he shared with Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Wednesday, Aug. 5. "We're not dating. I'll end it with that."

So where did all these rumors come from?

Besides the fact that Netflix fans fell in love with the twosome's chemistry in The Kissing Booth 2, Instagram photos prove these co-stars are friends off screen. When Joey turned 21, Taylor was part of the birthday celebrations and posted a heartfelt message online.