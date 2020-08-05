Jake PaulDaisy ColemanKristin & JayTeen MomPhotosVideos

Scott Disick Shares New Photo of Reign’s Haircut: Look Back at More of His Cutest Pics!

By Allison Crist Aug 05, 2020 10:02 PMTags
Kourtney KardashianScott DisickCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansKidsShowsCelebritiesReign Disick
RETURNS SEPTEMBER
Related: Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Shaves His Long Locks

Showing off the new 'do!

Kourtney Kardashian might not be able to cope with Reign Disick's new short locks, but Scott Disick seems to be a fan!

The Lord himself uploaded an adorable photo of Reign's fresh haircut on Wednesday afternoon, along with the caption, "Play on playa." In the picture, the five-year-old looks to be taking a break from swimming to hangout on the side of the pool with his dad.

ICYMI, Kourtney revealed Reign's new look on Tuesday, posting an Instagram photo of her little one brushing over his short hair with one hand. 

"I am not ok," the mom of three captioned the photo, clearly shocked by the big change since for most of Reign's life, he's always sported long locks.

But of course, many of Kourtney's followers—including family members like Kim Kardashian—were quick to share their adoration for Reign's fresh cut.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

Trending Stories

1

Did Jay Cutler Delete His Instagram Because of Kristin Cavallari?

2

Audrie & Daisy's Daisy Coleman Dead By Suicide at 23

3

Teen Mom’s Chelsea Houska Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4

Though Scott only recently uploaded his snapshot of Reign, many of his followers have begun to do the same in the comments section. 

We, too, love the fresh cut. In honor of the big change, take a look at more of Reign Disick's cutest pics by scrolling through the below gallery!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September, only on E!
Instagram
New Hair, Who DIs?

Kourtney shocked fans when she revealed Reign shaved off his signature blond locks!

Instagram
Summer Fun

Kourtney takes her kids to Santa Barbara for a weekend getaway in August 2020.

Instagram
Cuddle Bug

Little Reign is all smiles while cuddling with mama Kourtney.

Instagram
Playmates

Reign and big sister Penelope Disick enjoy a see-saw ride together.

Instagram
Serious Selfie

Reign is mastering selfies at a young age!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Bedtime

The youngest Disick looks adorable and ready for bed in red and white PJs.

Instagram
Hiking Buddies

Reign and Kourtney get some fresh air during a hike in Calabasas.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Dinner Date

The mommy-son duo enjoy a dinner date.

Instagram
Breaking a Sweat

Reign and Penelope get their hands dirty.

Instagram
Aw!

Reign hugs his big sister in a sweet candid snapshot.

Instagram/Scott Disick
Jet-Setting

Scott Disick kicks back with his son on a private jet.

Instagram
Horsin' Around

Reign hangs out with a beautiful brown horse.

Instagram
Ciao!

Reign and Penelope hold hands while on vacation in Italy with the family.

Instagram
Yeezy Vibes

Reign and Saint channel Kanye West on Halloween

Instagram / Scott Disick
R & R

Reign and Scott relax together while watching TV.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Merry Christmas!

Kourt poses with her little one during the Kardashians' annual Christmas party.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Shine Bright

Reign snaps a selfie under a canopy of lights during the holiday bash.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Like Father, Like Son

How cool are these too?

Instagram
Grinching Around

Reign looks hilariously serious while meeting The Grinch.

Instagram
Beach Babes

Reign, Scott and Kourtney watch the sun set during a tropical getaway.

Instagram
Three's Company

Reign, Mason and Penelope prove the Disick kids got their parents' good genes.

Instagram
Mellow Yellow

Reign holds on to cousin True Thompson, who looks adorable in a lemon-themed outfit.

Instagram
Disney Days

Reign meets Mickey Mouse at Disneyland.

Instagram
Cousin Love

Reign, Saint West and Chicago West enjoy a play date that is warming our hearts.

Instagram
Superhero Reign

Scott's youngest looks ready to fly away in a hero mask and cape.

Khloe Kardashian / Snapchat
Baby Bear

"He's soooo cute," Khloe posted with Reign as a koala.

Khloe Kardashian / Snapchat
Mustache Man

Reign looks too cute with a mustache filter!

Kourtney Kardashian / Snapchat
Very Personal Training

Reign sits on his mom's back during an intense workout at the house.

Khloe Kardashian / Snapchat
Snapchat Silliness

A young Reign plays around with Snapchat filters with auntie Khloe.

Instagram
Kisses

Auntie KoKo plants a smooch on little Reign.

photos
View More Photos From Reign Disick's Cutest Pics
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Did Jay Cutler Delete His Instagram Because of Kristin Cavallari?

2

Audrie & Daisy's Daisy Coleman Dead By Suicide at 23

3

Teen Mom’s Chelsea Houska Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4

4

YouTube Star Jake Paul's Home Raided by FBI

5

Clare Crawley "Began Communicating" With Contestant Before Filming