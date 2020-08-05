Audrie & Daisy's Daisy Coleman Dead By Suicide at 23

Daisy Coleman, a sexual assault survivor who later became an advocate, has passed away.
Her mom Melinda Coleman confirmed the news through Facebook on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
"My daughter Catherine Daisy Coleman committed suicide tonight. If you saw crazy/messages and posts it was because I called the police to check on her. She was my best friend and amazing daughter," Melinda wrote. "I think she had to make it seem like I could live without her. I can't. I wish I could have taken the pain from her! She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it's just not fair. My baby girl is gone."
In 2017, Daisy worked on a national campaign called SafeBAE—Safe Before Anyone Else—to help prevent others from enduring sexual violence.
The organization released a statement through Facebook on Wednesday, Aug. 5 to highlight the work she did for many victims.
"As all of our supporters know, Daisy has fought for many years to both heal from her assault and prevent future sexual violence among teens. She was our sister in this work and much of the driving force behind it," safeBAE's statement read in part. "We are shattered and shocked by her passing from suicide. She had been in EMDR therapy for 2 years, working on her triggers and healing from the many traumas in her life. She had many coping demons and had been facing and overcoming them all, but as many of you know, healing is not a straight path or any easy one. She fought longer and harder than we will ever know."
Daisy also appeared in Netflix's documentary Audrie & Daisy back in 2016. The film examined sexual assault and an Internet culture that amplifies the trauma of victims.
Daisy was 14 when she alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a teenager in her small Missouri hometown. According to Time, the instigator faced a felony sexual assault charge but ultimately pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
According to Daisy, she was able to move on from the highly publicized case.
"I honestly don't have any vindictive feelings toward him," Daisy shared with People in 2017. "I feel like all of that negativity that he put onto me was passed down to him at one point, so I felt the need to stop that kind of transaction of negativity and hate."
"I went through a lot of years of self-loathing and asking myself, Why me? So much ‘woe is me,'" she continued. "I just decided one day that I was done being negative about it. I needed to forgive myself for what happened."