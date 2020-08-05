Celebs Who Totally Love Rothy's

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Surely you've heard about Rothy's, the eco-friendly footwear company that has such a passionate fan following, they've created their own online community to celebrate the brand. But they're not the only ones who love these shoes (and bags!) made of fabric spun from repurposed water bottles. Celebs love 'em too!

Everyone from Charlize Theron to Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria to Kristen Bell, and Reese Witherspoon to Gal Gadot has fallen for Rothy's ridiculously comfortable shoes. They've snapped up sneakers and booties, pointed flats and lace-ups, and even bags, all of which are machine washable and infinitely wearable, whether you're going for low-key cool or high-fashion realness.

Which styles do celebs love the most? We've shared them down below. Get ready to cultivate your own Rothy's obsession!