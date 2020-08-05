Selena Gomez Is Hoping to Make You Laugh With a Very Relatable Quarantine Cooking Show

Just like many of us, Selena Gomez has spent quarantine kicking up her cooking skills.

Unlike nearly all of us, she got to do it with the help of professional chefs and she filmed the whole thing for HBO Max. It's now a series called Selena + Chef, and while it's a whole lot of kitchen and Food Network envy, it also looks unexpectedly relatable. Who among us wouldn't be intimidated to have to cut up an octopus, or occasionally be afraid of starting a grease fire?

Selena joined pro chef Antonia Lafaso and executive producer Aaron Saidman for a virtual panel on Wednesday and explained that she just wanted to make people smile in these difficult times.

"I don't do anything I don't want to, of course, but life gives me so many different challenges, and I just really thought this would be something light-hearted, because I was getting definitely down," Selena said. "I know that there is a lot going on—and of course there's more important things going on—but this was an opportunity to make something that could make people smile."