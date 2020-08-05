Cynthia Bailey Jokes Quarantine Has "Tested" Her & Fiancé Mike Hill's Relationship

Cynthia Bailey and her fiancé Mike Hill have gotten closer than ever over the past few months—perhaps a little too close!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star dished on the couple's time in quarantine on Wednesday's Daily Pop, telling E!'s Justin Sylvester that being stuck inside with one another has "really tested" them.

"It was a lot. You know, it was one thing to marry someone and I think it's another thing to go to prison...you can't go no where else!" Cynthia said, laughing.

The pair got engaged in July 2019 after dating for more than a year. And until the coronavirus pandemic hit, Mike's job as an anchor for FOX Sports in Los Angeles forced him and Cynthia to, for the most part, be in a long-distance relationship.

While this meant Cynthia and Mike had to get used to being around each other more when quarantine rolled around, it turned out to be a big plus for a specific part of their relationship: their sex life.