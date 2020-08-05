Cynthia Bailey Jokes Quarantine Has "Tested" Her & Fiancé Mike Hill's Relationship

Cynthia Bailey and her fiancé Mike Hill have gotten closer than ever over the past few months—perhaps a little too close!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star dished on the couple's time in quarantine on Wednesday's Daily Pop, telling E!'s Justin Sylvester that being stuck inside with one another has "really tested" them.
"It was a lot. You know, it was one thing to marry someone and I think it's another thing to go to prison...you can't go no where else!" Cynthia said, laughing.
The pair got engaged in July 2019 after dating for more than a year. And until the coronavirus pandemic hit, Mike's job as an anchor for FOX Sports in Los Angeles forced him and Cynthia to, for the most part, be in a long-distance relationship.
While this meant Cynthia and Mike had to get used to being around each other more when quarantine rolled around, it turned out to be a big plus for a specific part of their relationship: their sex life.
"I said I didn't want to be on lockdown with the man for the rest of my life, I didn't say anything about being tired of sex!" Cynthia told Justin after he inquired about their bedroom antics.
She continued, "You gotta remember, this is still, at the end of the day, a long-distance relationship. So the sex part is a blessing."
The couple was initially set to say "I do" on Oct. 10, 2020, but Cynthia revealed that they haven't made a decision to carry on or postpone due to COVID-19.
"That is the million dollar question," she said.
For now, the mother of one is keeping busy with her many ventures, including The Bailey Wine Cellar and her partnership with Seagram's Escapes—the latter of which led to her creating her own version of a Bellini cocktail, which she and Justin were sipping on during Daily Pop.
