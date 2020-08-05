All 8 Harry Potter Films Are Coming to Peacock!

BacheloretteTeen MomEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

All the details on when you can binge the beloved movie franchise for free! Plus, see all the films on NBCU's streaming service

Get excited, Potterheads!

You'll soon be able to binge all 8 Harry Potter movies for free on Peacock! NBCUniversal's streaming service announced today that the beloved film franchise will be arriving to Peacock in fall 2020 and will remain through 2021.

That means you can watch Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and more beloved Harry Potter stars with a movie marathon of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Part 2 come October.

"The Harry Potter franchise is beloved by people of all ages and represents the caliber of quality entertainment customers can expect to find on Peacock," Peacock's President of Content Acquisition and Strategy Frances Manfredi said Wednesday. "We've built a world-class collection of iconic movies and shows, and we will continue to expand the film library with treasured titles from NBCUniversal and beyond that will surprise and delight Peacock customers time and time again."

In honor of the exciting news, check out all the movies you can watch on Peacock right now as you anxiously await the Harry Potter films' arrival!

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.
Harry Potter Franchise

All 8 Harry Potter movies are coming to Peacock in 2020! That means you'll be able to binge Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 (2010) and Part 2 (2011).

Tully

Charlize Theron plays Marlo, a mother of three including a newborn, who is gifted a night nanny named Tully, with whom she forms a surprising bond and friendship.

Frankenstein

This 1931 monster movie classic was based off of the 1818 novel that followed Henry Frankenstein, a scientist who creates a monster out of the body parts of corpses he has dug up.

The Mummy

Brendan Fraser stars in this 1999 action-suspense film as a treasure hunter who gets more than he was bargaining for when he and his team accidentally set loose an ancient curse in the form of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian undead priest.

The Matrix

When Neo (Keanu Reeves) feels like something is off in the world, his suspicions prove to be correct once he enters the Matrix and learns that his reality isn't real at all. The 1999 hit spawned multiple sequels, including Matrix 4 which is anticipated to release in 2022.

The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy and The Borune Ultimatum

Matt Damon stars as Jason Bourne in this action-thriller series that follows his main character, a CIA assassin who suffers from dissociative amnesia and must figure out who to trust, and who he is.

The Blair Witch Project

Revisit the OG "found footage" film that terrified everyone in 1999, when the docu-style film brought us along on a camping trip that quickly become eerie.

Shrek

Mike Meyers voices Shrek in this adorable animated comedy film that follows an ogre and his unwanted sidekick Donkey (Eddie Murphy) as they trek to save Princes Fiona in exchange for Shrek getting to keep his swamp.

You, Me and Dupree

Talk about being a third wheel! In this light-hearted comedy, Matt Dillon and Kate Hudson star as a couple excited to start their lives together...that is until Randy (Owen Wilson) comes to crash with them and starts to drive a wedge between the couple.

Kicking and Screaming

Will Ferrell stars in this comedy film as Phil Weston, an overly competitive dad who is determined to make his son's soccer team champions, regardless of their complete lack of athletic ability.

Do the Right Thing

One of Spike Lee's earliest films, Do the Right Thing, is the perfect comedy-drama film exploring race when an Italian pizzeria's wall mural becomes a touchpoint as to whether or not it should feature Black actors on it when the eatery is in a Black neighborhood.

American Psycho

Christian Bale stars in this satirical thriller that follows Patrick Bateman, a sociopath who is a high-powered businessman by day and serial killer by night.

Jurassic Park

Steven Spielberg directed this classic film that explores a world where scientists have managed to bring dinosaurs to life...which is unfortunate for the crew of visitors who find themselves at their mercy when they break out of their cages.

Movies Coming Later to Peacock

While Peacock will have plenty of great movies, such as those above, on launch day, the service will continue to add great titles over time including the Godfather triology Fast & Furious, Fast 5, Knocked Up, Bridesmaids, The Big Lebowski,  Scent of a Woman, Meatballs, The Hurt Locker, Open Water, Trolls: World Tour, and Croods 2.  



