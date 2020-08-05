YouTube Star Jake Paul's Home Raided by FBI

Jake Paul's home has been searched by the FBI.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, the agency executed a federal search warrant at the 23-year-old YouTube star's Calabasas, Calif. home. The bureau confirmed to E! News that the search warrant is part of an ongoing investigation, but declined to comment further as the affidavit is sealed.

It's also unclear if Paul was home at the time. E! News has reached out to his rep for comment. The Internet personality has not yet addressed his millions of fans publicly about this on any social media platform nor has he posted anything in general since Aug. 2.

In photos taken by paparazzi, a large unit of people dressed in uniform and gear to conduct the search can be seen outside his home. According to a source, they arrived at Paul's house around 6:45 a.m. local time and remained for about two hours. Upwards of 20 vehicles were estimated to have driven onto Paul's property with another five on the road.