Why Hannah Ann Sluss Was Just Spotted on The Bachelorette Set

You just never know who is going to show up next season on The Bachelorette.
As pop culture fans know, it's been a wild week for Bachelor Nation.
At first, Clare Crawley was slated to serve as the lead for the upcoming season. But in a surprise twist, multiple sources came forward claiming Tayshia Adams is the new lead after Clare found her special someone earlier than expected.
To further complicate things, Bachelor Nation member Hannah Ann Sluss was photographed in Palm Springs, Calif. Tuesday, Aug. 4 at the resort where filming is underway. So what's really going on?
"Becca Kufrin and Hannah Ann Sluss are there as friends," a source revealed to E! News. "It's now transitioning into a regular Bachelorette season and they are there to lend support."
Our source doesn't believe they will appear in more than one episode. In fact, it's likely producers are following recent seasons where past contestants appear early on and offer guidance to the lead.
As filming continues, many familiar faces in the franchise—including exes—are excited about what's to come from Tayshia's season.
"Congrats @TayshiaAdams—good luck and I hope you find yourself a better kisser," Colton Underwood shared on Twitter.
John Paul Jones added to Us Weekly, "I'm really happy and excited for her on this new journey. I hope she finds the love and happiness that she deserves."
And for those who still want answers to what happened on Clare's journey—you are not alone. Fortunately, viewers will eventually get answers to all their burning questions.
"The producers have told her that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors," an insider shared with E! News. "Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead."
The Bachelorette is set to air this fall on ABC.