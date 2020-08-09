All of the Virtual Cast Reunions Lifting Our Spirits: The Office, Lizzie McGuire and More

We get by with a little help from our friends. And by friends we mean the casts of our favorite shows.
As we all continue to practice social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we're all finding comfort in old TV shows, binge-watching old episodes for a sense of companionship and calm.
And that's why so many virtual reunions among some of pop culture's most beloved casts have brought us so much joy since March.
From iconic films celebrating their anniversaries with digital hangouts, like The Parent Trap and Almost Famous, to beloved TV fams coming together, including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Office and Lizzie McGuire, there's no such thing as too much nostalgia when it comes to virtual reunions—or should we say Zoom-unions?
Two of the people we can thank for all of these reunions? SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, who created Stars in the House to benefit The Actor's Fund. Approaching their 200th episode, the pair have raised over $418,000 by bringing together the casts of Scandal, One Day at a Time and other popular series.
"I started volunteering at The Actors Fund in 2000," Rudetsky told E! News of his personal connection to the project. "The Actors Fund is for everyone in the arts: singers, dancers, whatever you do in the arts, but not just the people on stage. Also the people backstage: the wigmakers, makeup artists, people at the front of house, the box office, the ushers—anybody can go to The Actors Fund for help."
When theaters were forced to close their curtains in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Wesley and Rudetsky, who are married, decided to live stream daily to bring some much-needed happiness to people missing the sense of community live entertainment can foster.
"We want them feeling like they're not alone and to feel some hope and joy," Wesley said of Stars in the House's ultimate goal, "and also to leave with some information. Whether it's COVID-19 information from Dr. Jon LaPook, updates that are, as we like to say, embraced in science, and giving people information about the census and the importance of lobbying of people in Congress on including the arts [in] the next stimulus, which has been a big push of ours lately. So a little bit of information, some hope, and joy, that's kind of what we want."
Check out all of the virtual cast reunions that have gone down since March...