Does Victor Cruz Agree With Odell Beckham Jr.'s Comments on Postponing the 2020 NFL Season?

Too much, too soon?
During today's Daily Pop, E!'s own Victor Cruz sounded off on Odell Beckham Jr.'s stance about the upcoming football season. Earlier this week, for an interview with WSJ Magazine, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver said "the season shouldn't happen" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As Cruz previously played with Beckham Jr. on the New York Giants, we weren't surprised when the Pop of the Morning co-host weighed in on the comments.
"Well, it pains me to say it, but I think so," the retired athlete said in regard to whether the 2020 season should be canceled.
And while the NBA has returned to playing thanks to their procedure, including an isolation bubble, Cruz revealed it would be harder for the NFL to pull off.
He continued, "When you look at basketball and all the things they had to go through to get everybody in a bubble, and all of the positive tests that we saw with different players, mind you they only have 15 to 20 players on a team max, football has 80. And they shrunk it down from 90."
Continuing on this point, Cruz pondered how the NFL would be able to "keep everybody safe" playing "one of the most contact sports."
"Whether they have symptoms or not, these positive tests are gonna start snowballing once the NFL gets going," the father of one remarked. "So, we'll see, but I think they shouldn't be playing."
However, Cruz did have empathy for newer players, who may be worried about their finances.
"Those funds are starting to get low, maybe not for Odell Beckham Jr., but other players in the league they gotta get back to work," the 33-year-old TV personality expressed. "So, the younger players are like, 'We gotta get back because we livin' check to check."
In response to this point, Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester suggested that rookies live in a bubble and participate in "a Summer league" so they can shine and make money.
"Logistically, easier said than done," Cruz stated.
With the start of the NFL season just around the corner, Thursday, Sept. 10 to be exact, the NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to an opt-out plan for players.
Watch Cruz's take on the situation in the clip above!