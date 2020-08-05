Who's the Boss Revival in the Works With Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano

A fan-favorite television show is returning!

A Who's The Boss sequel is in works at Sony Pictures Television, E! News has learned. Best of all? Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza are reprising their roles in the comedy series revival.

That's right, Tony and Samantha Micelli will tug at people's hearts once again. According to a press release shared with E! News, the new show will continue to focus on the father-daughter duo, however, it will take place 30 years after the events of the original series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984-1992.

The story will follow Samantha's journey as a single mother while also exploring the family dynamics in relation to current topics like "generational differences, opposing world views and parenting styles."

Aside from the new direction the revival plans to take, there's one thing that will be familiar to Who's the Boss fans: Samantha will be living in the house she grew up in. Yes, the one from the original show!