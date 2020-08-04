Foreo's Birthday Sale Is Gifting Us With 7 Days of Deals!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
For most of us, celebrating a birthday means we get gifts... but for Foreo, they're giving the gifts to us with new deals every hour on their sonic skincare devices!
Yes, you read that right: in honor of the brand's 7th birthday, Foreo will be offering over 100 deals over the course of the first week of August, with a different deal at random every hour of every day! All you have to do is visit this page to see what deal they're offering now... and as each deal's time almost runs out, you can see the deal that's. coming up next!
The brand is offering discounts on their futuristic smart-masking devices, the UFO and UFO mini, as well as the fan-favorite facial cleansing device, the Luna Mini 2. So far we've seen deals like 35% off the Luna Mini 2, and 29% off the Luna Fofo! Discounts range from 13% to 35% off, and may even include gifts with purchase. And of course, there's a catch: in addition to each deal lasting for only an hour, the birthday celebration ends on August 8th!
So make sure you bookmark this page and check it often, 'cause these deals really won't last for long!
