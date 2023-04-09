This $20 Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Has 52,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

If you're on the fence about clicking "add to cart," check out these reviews from satisfied Amazon shoppers.

"My 12-inch has been perfect for years and this one is well on its way. So low maintenance. Great, heavy quality," a longtime fan of the product said.

Another shopper shared, "This pan never leaves the stove. I use it at least once a day, it is so versatile."

An Amazon customer reviewed, "I cook everything in this baby. You ever reheat pizza on a cast iron skillet? You ever get cold in the winter so you just heat up the skillet and let it sit in bed with you? Well I have, and I have the burn marks to prove it. I love this skillet, what a phenomenal purchase."

Someone else described the skillet as "perfect," elaborating, "At 58 years old I grew up using iron cookware and prefer to cook with it whenever possible. I have spent as much as $150 on a top name brand 'non-stick' skillet only to be donated a year later to the thrift store! Never again."

An enthusiastic shopper declared, "I love this skillet! I've used it on the stove:gas and electric (on glass tops do not drag this skillet on it, it will scratch the glass) as well as over fire outdoors. I've owned it for 8 months now and it still looks as new as it did 8 months ago."

Another person insisted, "If you haven't already taken the leap into cast iron you should think about it. I cook almost everything in my Lodge Cast Iron Pan."

"Throw your money at amazon and never look back. I cook a great steak. I love cooking steak. Enter this cast iron skillet (shout out to my momma for the recommendation). Holy crap this thing rocks. I cook everything in this baby. You ever reheat pizza on a cast iron skillet? You ever get cold in the winter so you just heat up the skillet and let it sit in bed with you? Well I have, and I have the burn marks to prove it. I love this skillet, what a phenomenal purchase," a satisfied shopper shared.