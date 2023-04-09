This $20 Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Has 52,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Cast-iron skillets are such a game-changer in the kitchen. Unfortunately, the cooking essential can get pretty pricey at times. However, if you know where to shop, you can get a high-quality product at a budget-friendly price point. Thankfully, there's one that we love from Amazon that is only $20. We aren't the only fans of this skillet. In fact, it has more than 52,000 five-star Amazon reviews.
The Lodge Cast Iron Skillet has been pre-seasoned with vegetable oil and it can be used in the oven, on the stove, on the grill, on an induction cook-top or even over a campfire.
Shop this sweet American-made skillet from a brand that's been around since 1896, and hear all about what reviewers have to say below.
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet With Assist Handle
This cast iron skillet has a helpful handle for grabbing it out of the oven and can be used to sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, fry or grill.
If you're on the fence about clicking "add to cart," check out these reviews from satisfied Amazon shoppers.
"My 12-inch has been perfect for years and this one is well on its way. So low maintenance. Great, heavy quality," a longtime fan of the product said.
Another shopper shared, "This pan never leaves the stove. I use it at least once a day, it is so versatile."
An Amazon customer reviewed, "I cook everything in this baby. You ever reheat pizza on a cast iron skillet? You ever get cold in the winter so you just heat up the skillet and let it sit in bed with you? Well I have, and I have the burn marks to prove it. I love this skillet, what a phenomenal purchase."
Someone else described the skillet as "perfect," elaborating, "At 58 years old I grew up using iron cookware and prefer to cook with it whenever possible. I have spent as much as $150 on a top name brand 'non-stick' skillet only to be donated a year later to the thrift store! Never again."
An enthusiastic shopper declared, "I love this skillet! I've used it on the stove:gas and electric (on glass tops do not drag this skillet on it, it will scratch the glass) as well as over fire outdoors. I've owned it for 8 months now and it still looks as new as it did 8 months ago."
Another person insisted, "If you haven't already taken the leap into cast iron you should think about it. I cook almost everything in my Lodge Cast Iron Pan."
—Originally published on Aug 5, 2020, at 3:00 a.m. PT