This $15 Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Has 16,373 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Shop American-made cookware at a bargain.

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 05, 2020 10:00 AMTags
E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Cast-iron skillets can run pricey. But there's one on Amazon that reviewers are loving for only $15. The Lodge cast iron skillet has been pre-seasoned with vegetable oil and can be used in the oven, on the stove, on the grill, on an induction cook-top or even over a campfire.

Shop this sweet American-made skillet below from a brand that's been around since 1896, and hear all about what reviewers have to say.

This $30 Strapless Maxi Dress Has 1,227 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet With Assist Handle

This cast iron skillet has a helpful handle for grabbing it out of the oven and can be used to sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, fry or grill.

$15
Amazon

Check out what reviewers are saying:

"My 12-inch has been perfect for years and this one is well on its way. So low maintenance. Great, heavy quality."

"This pan never leaves the stove. I use it at least once a day, it is so versatile."

"I cook everything in this baby. You ever reheat pizza on a cast iron skillet? You ever get cold in the winter so you just heat up the skillet and let it sit in bed with you? Well I have, and I have the burn marks to prove it. I love this skillet, what a phenomenal purchase."

Up next, this $27 bodycon dress has 1,134 five-star Amazon reviews. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

