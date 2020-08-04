Meet Dulcé Sloan: 10 Fascinating Facts About the Voice Behind E!'s 10 Things You Don't Know

Loshak PR

"I've learned some really fun facts about people and it's been really fun to do. It's a very interesting process," Sloan tells E! News exclusively about narrating the series. "You know, when you're giving people facts about people, you gotta make sure stuff is 100 percent accurate, you gotta check all your sources."



"Learning that Will Smith gave his father-in-law a heart attack because he was jumping out of a plane for his 50th birthday was wild," she revealed. "I think that was probably the most interesting thing that I learned."

Before the 10 Things premiere, we thought we'd get to know Sloan a little better as well. Check out 10 fascinating facts about Dulcé Sloan below before the 10 Things You Don't Know premiere next week!