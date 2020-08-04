Maddie Ziegler Apologizes for Past "Ignorant and Racially Insensitive" Videos

Maddie Ziegler is apologizing for her past actions.

The 17-year-old professional dancer and actress took to social media on Tuesday, August 4, to address resurfaced posts that she described as "ignorant and racially insensitive."

"There are a few videos some of you have seen from when I was about 9 years old where I thought it was funny to mock people and accents," Maddie began her caption. "I'm honestly ashamed, and I'm truly sorry for my actions. The decisions I made then are absolutely not decisions I would make today."

"What I thought was silly humor when I was younger I know was actually ignorant and racially insensitive. We have all made mistakes in our lives and as we grow up we educate ourselves and learn to be better people," she continued.

The former Dance Moms star explained that "growing up in the public eye has its challenges," however, she's said she's committed to setting a "good example" for her followers.